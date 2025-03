Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

The Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Rd. is hosting a chili supper from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15.

The meal costs $15 for adults and teens and $8 for children, and includes chili, cornbread, dessert and a beverage. A children’s menu also includes a hot dog, chips, dessert and a beverage.

The public is invited to attend.