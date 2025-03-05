Morris Area Public Library hosting bus trip to ‘A Barn-Full of Nuns’

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting an adult bus trip leaving at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 6 to see “A Barn-Full of Nuns” at the Barn III Dinner Theatre.

The cost is $95, which includes transportation, dinner and a ticket to the show, according to a Friday news release.

“A Barn-Full of Nuns!” is an original musical comedy, blending the best of two “Smoke on the Mountain” and “Nunsense!” It tells the story of a group of singing sisters who bring people together for an evening of song, laughter, and community.

There are a limited number of seats available, so those interested should visit morrislibrary.com/tickets or call 815-942-6880.