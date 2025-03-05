March 05, 2025
Shaw Local
Morris Area Public Library hosting bus trip to ‘A Barn-Full of Nuns’

By Michael Urbanec
The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting an adult bus trip leaving at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 6 to see “A Barn-Full of Nuns” at the Barn III Dinner Theatre.

The cost is $95, which includes transportation, dinner and a ticket to the show, according to a Friday news release.

“A Barn-Full of Nuns!” is an original musical comedy, blending the best of two “Smoke on the Mountain” and “Nunsense!” It tells the story of a group of singing sisters who bring people together for an evening of song, laughter, and community.

There are a limited number of seats available, so those interested should visit morrislibrary.com/tickets or call 815-942-6880.

