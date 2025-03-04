Morris Hospital hosts stroke support group next Tuesday

Morris Hospital is hosting a stroke support group from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200, W. Dupont Avenue.

Individuals who have a history of stroke or any neurological event are invited to attend along with caregivers, spouses, and loved ones, according to a Friday news release.

The Stroke Support Group meets quarterly with a goal of providing support and education while bringing together people who are facing similar issues. Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Language Pathology Department at 815-705-7440.