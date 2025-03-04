fForest Fest brings returning favorites, an extra stage, and all new headliners for 2025 festival

Pet Needs performs in front of a crowd in Miami. (Photo provided by Stacey Olson)

fForest Fest will again rock Gould Park from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 7, this time bringing an extra stage and more acts, some returning and some brand new.

Organizers Stacey and Erik Olson are bringing in performers like Pet Needs out of Colchester, England, who they helped manage over the weekend of Feb. 19 in Miami, the day before they went on the Flogging Molly Cruise.

“fForest Fest stepped up and we found a venue, organized everything, got a sound system and people there, marketed the event, and the band was blown away by how many people there were,” Olson said. “It was a sell-out crowd.”

fForest Fest also helped tour manage for four different bands on the Flogging Molly cruise, helping the bands organize cabin shows. Olson said cabin shows on a cruise ship are like when people staying organize with around 30 of their friends to play in their room for a private concert.

“This is a way to spread the word of Morris and fForest Festival throughout the United States,” Olson said. “Last year, we had people fly in from LA, Texas, Colorado and New York that I know off, offhand. By us marketing to these people on the Flogging Molly Cruise, it’s like 3,000 of my best customers, or my idea demographic. I market fForest Fest there and they all travel to come see this.”

Pet Needs will be the first band playing on the main stage, and returning ska band The Boy Detective, Milwaukee-based ska band Something to Do and Jeshua Marshall will follow.

Marshall is also in the popular folk punk band Larry and His Flask.

New this year is an all-acoustic stage featuring returning favorite Jon Snodgrass, Black Guy Fawkes, Liam Kyle Cahill and Kasey Christensen.

“Black Guy Fawkes has played festivals all over,” Olson said. “He just played England last weekend and he does festivals all over the world. He usually does Lost Evenings for Frank Turner, and all sorts of stuff like that.”

Then there’s Jon Snodgrass: Olson said it wouldn’t be the same without him because he’s friends with just about everyone.

“He’s just a sweet, sweet guy, and he’s a lot of fun to watch,” Olson said. “We call him our wildcard. You never know what he’s gonna sing about, and he’s friends with literally every single person in the punk rock industry.”

Snodgrass is headlining the acoustic stage.

Tickets for fForest Fest are $10, and the festival goes on rain or shine. Olson said they’re do for some sunshine this year after the rain last year. There will also be many, many vendors and food trucks in the park as part of the festival.

For more information, visit https://fforestfest.com/ or go to the fForest Fest Facebook page.