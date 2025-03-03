Lab Supervisor Prendergast named Morris Hospital February Fire Starter of the Month

Amber Prendergast, the Feb. 2025 Fire Starter of the Month at Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Pontiac resident Amber Prendergast, a laboratory supervisor at Morris Hospital, has been named the Fire Starter of the Month for February.

Prendergast was uncertain about her career path after high school, according to a Thursday news release, and she explored different industries through job shadowing before accepting a secretary position in the emergency department at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal despite having no experience in healthcare. There, Prendergast gained a passion that led her to a fulfilling career.

She’s worked for Morris Hospital over the last nine years as a dedicated team player and invaluable resource, according to the Thursday news release.

“Amber is always working hard to ensure patients have a great experience,” said Kimberly Wolfer, Morris Hospital’s Laboratory Director. “She’s constantly looking for ways to improve the Laboratory, and she keeps a close eye on blood inventory to ensure we have compatible blood available for those in need.”

Wolfer said Prendergast goes above and beyond consistently to support colleagues and patience.

Prendergast first got her experience at Carle BroMenn, after a coworker’s mother in the lab offered her a chance to job shadow.

“What I really liked about the Lab was seeing all the different aspects that go into it,” Prendergast said. “I knew I wanted to help patients, and working in the Lab allowed me to do that in a different way.”

Prendergast then earned her bachelor’s in health sciences from Illinois State, and did her clinical internship at Morris Hospital.

“The experiences I gained during my internship helped prepare me for the next stage of my career,” Prendergast said. “Everyone I worked with made me feel like part of the team and capable of doing an excellent job.”

Prendergast said the most rewarding part of her job is knowing she’s making a difference.

“I love coming into work every day, not knowing what challenges the day will bring,” she said “When I think about the patients I help, I think about my own family. Everyone deserves great care, and I always strive to go above and beyond—just as I would want someone to do for my loved ones.”