Community Pulse: Advancing Grundy has a plan to move Grundy County forward

The words of Benjamin Franklin are never more relevant to Grundy County, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” Grundy County is NOT planning to fail. Recently, the much-anticipated Advancing Grundy report was released, and the community wide strategic plan was well received. Thanks to the many volunteers that have offered their time and expertise to make this plan a reality.

Advancing Grundy is a community wide initiative. Although the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) and the Grundy County Chamber took the lead and secured the grant and consultant, the scope is much wider than those two organizations. Now it’s time to get to work on the ten strategic action plans:

Target Industry and Business Recruitment

Enhance the economic vitality of the County by actively recruiting target industries and businesses that align with the community’s strengths and needs.

Small Business and Entrepreneur Support

Cultivate a thriving environment for small businesses and entrepreneurs by providing comprehensive support, resources, and networking opportunities that empower them to succeed and grow.

Land Use Updates and Zoning

Implement a strategic land use and zoning framework that promotes sustainable development and balances economic growth with preservation of the County’s quality of place

Place Based Investments

Maintain a high quality of place while creating vibrant spaces that enhance community identity, foster community, and support economic vitality.

Attainable Housing

Ensure the availability of attainable and varied housing options that meet the needs of professionals and families at various income levels.

Joliet Junior College Expansion

Support the expansion of JJC into the community and enhance access to workforce development opportunities that meet local industry needs and foster economic growth.

Morris Airport Development and Expansion

Enhance regional connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and improve accessibility for commercial and recreational travel.

Morris Hospital Visibility

Increase awareness of Morris Hospital’s role as a critical community asset, while driving job creation in the healthcare sector and enhancing overall resident health and quality of life.

Childcare Partnerships

Increase access to and affordability of childcare services, ensuring that families have the support they need for healthy workforce participation.

Broadband Expansion

Ensure that all residents and businesses can benefit from reliable internet connectivity to support education, economic development, and overall quality of life.

Follow our progress at https://resilientgrundy.com/