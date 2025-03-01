Morris Area Public Library invites Grundy County teens to Gamma Phi Circus

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting a teen bus trip to see the Gamma Phi Circus at Illinois State University, costing $10 per student on Saturday, April 12, leaving from the Morris Area Public Library.

This trip is made possible by a grant from the Sanford Teen Endowment at the Community Foundation of Grundy County, and is available for teens age 14 to 19.

The Gamma Phi Circus will feature acrobatics, stunts and awe-inspiring performances, all with a theatrical twist inspired by some fan-favorite musicals, according to a Wednesday news release. This year’s circus takes audiences through “A Journey Through the Fine Arts.”

Seats are limited and registration is required. Those interested can visit www.morrislibrary.com/tickets or call 815-942-6880.