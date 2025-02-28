Coal City’s Valiente named Water System Operations Specialist of the Year

Tyler Valiente, the Illinois Rural Water Association's Water System Operations Specialist of the Year. (Photo provided by the Village of Coal City)

Tyler Valiente, who works for the Village of Coal City, was named Water System Operations Specialist of the Year by the Illinois Rural Water Association.

According to a Tuesday news release, the award is given to a person dedicated to the water industry, who is selfless and gives back by furthering goals and objectives of the operations and maintenance of the water treatment and distribution system.

“This accurately describes Mr. Valiente,” said Don Craig, Executive Director of the Illinois Rural Water Association in the news release. “Tyler has shown himself to be truly committed to furthering the professionalism of the Water Treatment and Distribution Industry by helping to ensure a safe, potable supply of water to the customers of the Village of Coal City. Tyler goes above and beyond to make sure Coal City goes above and beyond, to make sure their customers have a safe and protected supply of water for today and the future.”

The Illinois Rural Water Association is a private not-for-profit association of small water and wastewater systems. For more information, visit www.ilrwa.org.