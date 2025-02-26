Letter to the Editor: Thank you from the Morris Community High School Education Foundation

(From left) Ed Spiezio, Scott Spiezio, Scott Belt accepting on behalf of Delight Belt, Patty Feeney accepting on behalf of Jim Feeney, Col. William Fruland, and Kim DesLauriers as they were inducted into the Morris Community High School Education Foundation on Friday, Jan. 24. (Michael Urbanec)

To the Editor,

Last month, the Morris Community High School Education Foundation proudly inducted six individuals to the Hall of Distinction: Kim DesLauriers, Col. William Fruland, James Feeney, Delight Belt, Ed Spiezio, and Scott Spiezio.

You can read more about these fine people’s accomplishments as well as previously inducted individuals and the history and mission of the foundation on our Facebook page and website.

Additionally, we want to recognize the sponsors of the Casino Night fundraiser, held to raise funds to support the foundation’s goals.

Many thanks go to our High Roller sponsor, Busey Bank!

Very generous Straight Flush sponsors include Mayor Chris Brown, Cloud Nine Web, Comfort First Heating & Cooling, Edward Jones, Mack & Associates, Midwest Auto Service, Narvick Brothers, and Simian Brothers Creative.

Four-of-a-Kind sponsors are Anitra Brase, Advantage Realty; Conley Excavating & Construction; EZ Auto Sales, Inc.; James & Wendy Feeney; Grundy-Kendall ROE, Chris Mehochko; SOCU

Full House sponsors are Chuck’s Truck’n, James Holderman; JoEllyn Johnson, Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby; Kelly and Trent Olson; Quality Millwork and Storage; Benita and Fred Robinson; Steve & Cindy Shannon; Tracy Stone.

Flush sponsors are Brown Bear Painting, Caroline Cummings, Kim and Trudy DesLauriers, Financial Plus Credit Union, Friends for Corri Trotter, Kelly Hussey, Keith & Meaghan Jorstad, Maria’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, Joan Sereno, Wilkinson Clinic of Chiropractic.

Raffle Prizes were donated by Ameriprise Financial, Rob Martin; Brown Bear Painting; Corleone’s Italian Restaurant; D-Construction; Feeney Package Liquor; Field Day Sporting Co.; Grundy Co. Historical Society; Honest Abe’s Tab & Grill; Keg Grove Brewing Company; Joan Lines; Morris Country Club; Fred Robinson; Scott & Samantha Shannon; Shantel’s Salon & Day Spa and Skin Medica; Spiezio Family; Sherwin Williams-Morris; Washcove Car Wash; Westside Liquors; Whitmore Ace-Morris.

Other donors include Corleone’s Italian Restaurant; D-Construction, Inc.; Julie Darin; Ed & Jessica Ellingham, Cloud Nine Web Design, LLC; Erik Enervold, Simian Brothers Creative; Kyler Cryder, Fly Guy Moving; Honest Abe’s Tap & Grill; James Hougas; Kathy Lambros; Dr. James Leonard; The Newberg Group.

Finally, a special thank you goes to Principal Michele Flanagan; Ms. Taylor LaFond and the Culinary Arts Team students; Ms. Tiffany Morrison and the Media Club students; Dr. Craig Ortiz; Mr. Jeff Johnson; Mr. Jeremiah Farrell; Ms. Grace Connors and the Yearbook Club; Mr. Mark Walker and the entire Grounds Team at the high school; Mr. Kevin Schramm, Mr. Justin Ritz and the WCSJ/WJDK Team, and Mr. Michael Urbanec.

Current high school students Brodie Peterson, Bergen Paulson, Connor Ahearn, Julia Borgstrom, Cameron Raymer, and Elise Knudson helped to make the event special by escorting and introducing inductees and their representatives.

It’s great to see our high school youth willing to help and learning more about the special alumni and community friends being honored by the MCHS Education Foundation.

It is this connection between past and present that the foundation wishes to foster as we raise funds and support projects that benefit all of the high school students at MCHS. To date, the foundation has received over $80,000 in monetary gifts and in-kind donations that have gone toward classroom projects, equipment, guest speakers, field trips, and other learning opportunities that benefit all students at the school.

A strong and well-supported local high school is great for a community. The volunteer board of the MCHS Education Foundation is proud of all the teachers, students, and staff who work hard every day, and we are happy to support their educational efforts.

Would you like to learn more? We gratefully accept donations and inquiries at P.O. Box 368, Morris. Contact us for more information at mchseducationfoundation@gmail.com.

With sincere thanks,

Mr. Scott Shannon, MCHS Education Foundation President