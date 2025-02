The hallway outside the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church at 118 Jackson St. in Morris is full of paintings from the Morris Watercolor Guild. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Watercolor Guild is hosting an Art Show with viewings open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 15, 22 and 29 at 315-A Bedford Rd., along with a Meet the Artists Night from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 22.

The viewings are open to the public, and there will be refreshments, door prizes and art for sale.

Those interested in a private showing can contact the Morris Watercolor Guild at morriswatercolorguild@gmail.com.