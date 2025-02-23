Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala raises $120,000 for cardiology services

The 55th anniversary Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Jennifer’s Garden raised over $120,000, continuing the community’s steadfast support for Morris Hospital according to a Friday news release.

The money raised will be used to support cardiac programs and equipment at Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, including diagnostic testing and advanced treatment in the cath lab, cardiac rehabilitation to assure patients stay on the road to recovery, and the Rhythm of Our Youth screening program that takes place at high schools to detect undiagnosed heart abnormalities.

“It is truly exceptional that we are able to raise over $120,000 in net proceeds at a treasured community event that has been going strong for 55 years,” said Hannah Wehrle, Morris Hospital Auxiliary & Foundation Officer. “100% of that dollar amount will go toward providing lifesaving cardiac care services for our community.”

The gala was attended by over 300 community members, and Wehrle said the cause was supported by many others through donations or participation in the online silent auction.

The gala was sponsored by Presenting Sponsors the Morris Hospital Medical Staff, Diamond sponsors Lightways Hospice and Old National Bank, Gold sponsors Block Electric, Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby, Dr. Suzan Cheng, D’Arcy Chevrolet, Grundy Bank, Narvick Brothers, and SheppardMullin, and Table sponsors Ascension St. Joseph, Tom and Jill Dohm, City of Morris, Dr. Ian Best and Dr. Leticia Setrini-Best, EPIC Group, Integrity Anesthesia Solutions, Everett and Shantel Leasure, Morris Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Kelly Van Fleet, and the Morris Hospital YMCA.

“The community should never underestimate the importance of their investment in Morris Hospital,” Wehrle said. “We are providing services and programs that other hospitals don’t provide because of our community donor support. Our community wants Morris Hospital to be successful. They want services and programs available locally so they don’t have to travel 40-50 miles. It’s a beautiful reminder of how invested the community is in this truly remarkable place that we call Morris Hospital.”

The 56th Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala is scheduled for February 14, 2026.