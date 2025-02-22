Grundy County Historical Society hosts series of lectures on agriculture

Bringing tourists to local attractions such as the Grundy County Historical Society Museum and the I & M Canal trail are included on the list of goals for the new master plan.

The Grundy County Historical Society is hosting an agricultural lecture series with the I&M Canal Corridor Association and Donna Theimer.

The lectures start at 1:30 p.m. each Saturday in March at the museum, 510 W. Illinois Ave. The first presenter will be Dr. Wayne Duerkes discussing the history of agriculture on the I&M Canal.

Brianna Gibson will present the following week on Saturday, March 8, discussing GMO’s. She will be explaining what GMO’s are and why they are necessary to feed the world.

The Homegrown Meat Company will present on Saturday, March 15, discussing the advantages of purchasing locally produced food.

There will be a presentation on sustainable gardening Saturday, March 22, by Pearl Carpenter of the Farmstand, LLC.

For more information, visit the Grundy County Historical Society website.