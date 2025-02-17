Grundy Bank celebrates Consumer Protection Week

Grundy Bank is celebrating Consumer Protection Week from Sunday, March 2 to Saturday, March 8, a time when government agencies, consumer protection groups and organizations share information about consumer rights and how to spot, report and avoid scams.

“Safeguarding our consumers against fraud, theft, and scams is not just a responsibility, but a commitment to building trust and ensuring peace of mind,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank.

Grundy Bank is offering information how to stay safe from scams, identity theft, fraud and other important topics at its branches, located at 201 Liberty St. in Morris and 120 S. Main Street in Wilmington.

“We will be empowering consumers with free reading resources on scams, identity theft, staying safe online, and fraud to help raise awareness and help gain knowledge about safeguarding their financial well-being,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank.

For more information visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/.