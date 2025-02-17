2025 starting out strong for Grundy County Chamber

The Grundy County and Channahon Minooka Chamber ended 2024 strong financially, in membership and with programming, and 2025 is already hitting the ground running.

The Grundy County Chamber ended 2024 with 70 new members, and a retention rate of 95%. The Chamber’s membership has grown steadily over the last several years, with 2024 continuing that work. This year is also starting out strongly with 10 new Chamber members in the first two months of 2025.

We kicked off the year with a Coffee & Company in January at the Grundy Area Vocational Center in Morris and last week at Diamond Suites in Diamond.

We spent the rest of January going through more than 50 nominations for the Chamber’s Annual Dinner Awards – Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Organization of the Year.

We can’t wait for you all to see the winners at the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Grundy Economic Development Council Annual Dinner March 5.

We are back this year at Jennifer’s Garden in Morris, as the dinner continues to grow with each year. This year we are on par to meet or exceed 500 people. This event is the premier business event of the year gathering our business and community leaders to celebrate the success of our local businesses and organizations.

Our presenting sponsors are P&G, Busey Bank, CPV Three Rivers Energy Center, and Old National Bank. Thank you as well to our gold level sponsor the City of Morris, and to our bronze sponsors American Commercial Bank, Nicor Gas, Carpenters Local 174, Sunshine Garden Center, Airwave Media Production, Surf Internet, and Trajectory Energy Partners.

Registration for the dinner is open, but only through Feb. 21. Individual seats are $50 per person and $700 for a table of 10, which includes marketing.

To register or for more information on sponsorships call the Chamber office at 815-942-0113, visit grundychamber.com or email Events & Marketing Director Lena Wickens at lena@grundychamber.com.

Some other upcoming Chamber events to mark your calendars for include Coffee & Company March 7 from 8-9 a.m. at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St., and connect@4 from 4-6 p.m. on March 13 at Surf Internet, 680 S. Broadway St., Coal City. These are free networking events that all are invited to.

Family Fest 2025 – which is in Morris this year and will be Saturday, April 12 at the old Shabbona School, 725 School Street, Morris. Thank you to Comcast for being Family Fest’s presenting sponsor. Booth registration and sponsorships are open now - visit grundychamber.com to learn more.

The Minooka State of the Village Address with the Chamber and Mayor Ric Offerman is also coming up and set for Thursday, April 3 at the Community Room in Minooka Village Hall. Registration is also open for this annual event and is $30 to attend the luncheon held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thank you to presenting sponsors CTRL-ALT-FIX and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt.

For more information on these events and more Chamber info visit grundychamber.com or give us a