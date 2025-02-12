Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala raises money to support life-saving cardiac care

Some of the auction items on display at the 55th annual Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala at Jennifer's Garden, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Hospital Auxiliary hosted its 55th Anniversary Gala Saturday night, raising money through both a silent and live auction to support life-saving cardiac care.

Auxiliary Officer Hannah Wehrle said the gala has raised over $11 million over the last 55 years, which has allowed a small hospital like Morris Hospital to provide care and achieve goals other hospitals aren’t.

“Think about that,” Wehrle said. “$11 million has been invested into our community hospital because people attending events like tonight, and there are people here who have been involved since it first started 55 years ago.”

Wehrle said funds raised Saturday go toward programs like the Rhythm of Our Youth Health screenings Morris Hospital does at local high schools, which has helped high school students get an early warning on heart issues by giving them an ECG, or electrocardiogram.

That test helped Marissa Barkley, a high school student, learn of a condition she didn’t know about. Her mother, Jodie, said it was discovered at Morris Community High School back in September.

“I got a call later that afternoon from one of the nurses at Morris Hospital saying her ECG came back abnormal,” Jodie said. “They continued to do it three or four more times, and all those times came back abnormal, as well.”

Marissa said she feels more secure after having the test and being able to seek help for it, but it’s definitely scary getting the news at first.

Jodie said she didn’t even remember signing Marissa up for the program, though it is something she usually does sign her kids up for.

“I am forever thankful that her name was on that least because early detection is huge,” Jodie said. “It’s literally a lifesaver. It’s wonderful.”

Marissa continues having her ECGs but Jodie said the good thing is the structure of her heart looks good, and other than some restrictions, Marissa is living a normal life.

Marissa said the process of getting the test was easy: They called her out of class and the nurses performed their tests. Typically, the tests don’t take very long because they’re only done once. Marissa said it was still a pretty quick turnaround even though she had to be tested a few times.

Morris Hospital’s cardiac care services have also saved lives in the immediate: Christy Kelly, a Morris resident said she woke up one night with a pressure in her chest, like someone was sitting on it. She had already scheduled a test for a CT scan thanks to some blood pressure and cholesterol issues, though that appointment wasn’t until the next day.

“I had woke up to just a weird kind of pressure on my chest,” Kelly said. “I kept thinking I slept wrong. It was just the weirdest feeling, so I got up and tried to readjust myself. I tried to go back to sleep, and I got up because my arm started to feel a bit weird, too.”

She tried shaking it off, then walking it off, and then she started to feel it in her jaw.

“I knew something was definitely not right,” Kelly said. “I got my husband up and I said we have to go to the emergency room because there’s just something wrong. I don’t know what it is, but something’s wrong.”

She learned at the emergency room that she was having a heart attack. The quick response and the technology at the hospital, Kelly said, saved her life.

Kelly said she’s learned a lot more about what the heart looks like, and what happens in a cath lab to help get her healthy again. She was 100% blocked on one side, and the doctor showed her what happened once the stent was placed.

“Just to see it flourish, it was really cool,” Kelly said. “I did five weeks of cardio rehab, which was such an awesome experience. The nurses are fantastic, and they made it really, really fun, and I got a clean bill of health. I’m back to just doing my best.”

To donate, visit morrishospital.org/gala.