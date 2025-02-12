Coal City United Methodist Church hosts Trivia Afternoon on March 2

Coal City United Methodist Church is hosting a Trivia Afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 2.

The public is invited for multiple rounds of trivia, food and beverages. No alcohol is allowed.

Table participants are encouraged to dress in costume or have a theme, and a prize will be awarded to both the best theme and the team that wins the trivia contest.

Spectators are welcome for $5.

Doors open at noon and trivia begins at 1 p.m. Deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 25. Registration costs $160 a table with up to eight participants per table. Registration forms are available by calling the church at 815-634-8670.