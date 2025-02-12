Author Jordan Sonnenblick to visit Morris Area Public Library

Author Jordan Sonnenblick, an award-winning children’s author, will visit Morris at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

Sonnenblick is best known for his heartfelt and humorous novel “Drums, Girls and Dangerous Pie,” and he began writing as a middle school teacher when he sought a book to help a student cope with her brother’s cancer diagnosis.

Unable to find one, he wrote it himself, according to a Friday news release.

His latest novel, “Stepping Off,” continues his tradition of blending humor with deep, emotional storytelling. Attendees are encouraged to bring their copies of Sonnenblick’s works for a book signing.

The event is free but seating is limited. To register, visit the library or call 815-942-6880. Registration is also available at www.morrislibrary.com.

The program was made possible by a grant from the Mary Sanford Fund at the Community Foundation of Grundy County.