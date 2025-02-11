Morris Hospital announces CPR, AED, First Aid training class

Morris Hospital is hosting the American Heart Association’s Hearsaver CPR, AED & First Aid Training course from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Shabbona School, 725 School St. in Morris.

According to a Friday news release, the course teaches skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, community member or stranger. Participants learn the skills needed to perform high-quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator, relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid. The class costs $110 and includes American Heart Association materials.

Morris Hospital will also offer the class on May 19, Aug. 19 and Nov. 18. To register, visit morrishospital.org/events. For information, call 815-705-7360.