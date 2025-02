The flyer for the 2025 Grundy County Summer Internship program. (Photo provided by GEDC)

The Grundy Economic Development Council and the Grundy Area Vocational Center have announced the start of the 2025 Grundy County Summer Internship program.

The program offers 43 paid internships with 17 local companies, including positions available in accounting, engineering, health care, IT, machinist and more.

Those interested can call the GEDC office at 815-942-0163 or visit the GAVC website for the application, instructions, and all available positions.

Applications are due Friday, Feb. 28.