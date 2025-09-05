City of Morris launches trails and parking study website, survey

The City of Morris is seeking community input for a trails and parking study, and it has launched a website with a survey seeking community input.

The website is available at https://movingmorris.com/ and the survey is available at www.research.net/r/morrissurvey.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring the community together and plan for Morris’s future,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “Your input will directly shape strategies to balance the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors while making Morris a safer, more convenient, and welcoming place.”

The website, according to a Thursday news release, will serve as a central hub where visitors can learn about the study, track progress, view maps and data, and find opportunities to participate in upcoming events. All residents, workers and visitors are invited to take part in the survey.

The study will recommend a mix of infrastructure, policy and programming solutions like new or expanded trail connections, safer crosswalks, enhanced wayfinding, better integration between parking areas and destinations, modifications to parking policies, more community events, education and partnership opportunities.

The study is funded through IDOT’s State Planning and Research program.