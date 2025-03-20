March 20, 2025
Morris accepts D Construction’s $3 million bid for South Brisbin Road project

By Michael Urbanec
From left to right, a black SUV, a gray car and a red semi wait for the light to change at the corner of Brisbin Road and Route 6 east of Morris, outside the Love's Travel Stop.

The corner of Brisbin Road and Route 6 east of Morris, which is where construction will start heading south. (Michael Urbanec)

The South Brisbin Road project with the city of Morris and the village of Channahon will get underway after Morris voted to accept a $3,012,679 bid from D Construction.

This is the third time the city has taken the project out for bid, and it’s the lowest price they’ve received so far. Chamlin & Associates initially said the bid should’ve come out to about $2.1 million, but after three rounds of bidding, D Construction came in lower than the rest.

The project, which will convert a 1-mile stretch of Brisbin Road to have curbs, gutters and stretch to three lanes, is estimated to come in at about $4 million.

Morris and Channahon are each expected to cover about $1 million of the cost, with the state of Illinois covering the rest. Road improvements will run south of Interstate 80.

