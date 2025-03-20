Morris accepts D Construction’s $3 million bid for South Brisbin Road project

The South Brisbin Road project with the city of Morris and the village of Channahon will get underway after Morris voted to accept a $3,012,679 bid from D Construction.
This is the third time the city has taken the project out for bid, and it’s the lowest price they’ve received so far. Chamlin & Associates initially said the bid should’ve come out to about $2.1 million, but after three rounds of bidding, D Construction came in lower than the rest.
The project, which will convert a 1-mile stretch of Brisbin Road to have curbs, gutters and stretch to three lanes, is estimated to come in at about $4 million.
Morris and Channahon are each expected to cover about $1 million of the cost, with the state of Illinois covering the rest. Road improvements will run south of Interstate 80.