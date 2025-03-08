Morris new public works building nearing completion

Construction on the City of Morris' new $5.25 million public works building near Ashley and Gun Club Road is nearing completion, exterior walls set to be completed by the end of the week.

Alderman Jim Black told the Morris City Council Monday that the construction is 85% complete and the drywall is being delivered for work installation to begin the week of March 10.

“Things are running very smoothly and on-schedule,” Black said. “We currently have an approximate completion date of May 1, so I urge everyone in the community to get out this weekend or next week and take a drive by. I think they’ll be pleasantly impressed with the looks of it.”

Mayor Chris Brown said the hope is the building will have power by the week of March 24.

The Morris City Council approved the project in Oct. 2023, and it’s replacing a more than 50-year-old building. Upon completion, it will be a 30,000 square foot cinderblock expandable building if there’s need in the future.