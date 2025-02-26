Village of Minooka hosting rain barrel sales

JNEWS_0912_Minooka_01.jpg A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Village of Minooka is hosting a rain barrel event where residents can pick up a rain barrel at public works or have it delivered for an additional fee.

The first 25 residents who pay their water fees and purchase a rain barrel for pickup will receive a $10 subsidy.

Pick up takes place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, at the Public Works Department at 608 Twin Rail Drive. Proof of purchase is required for pickup.

Online orders are due Monday, April 14 and mail-in orders are due Thursday, April 10. Those interested in purchasing a rain barrel can visit https://upcycle-products.com/il-programs/mka/.