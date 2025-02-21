City of Morris honors those who participated in 2024 Home for the Holidays House Walk

The women from the Eagles Club and Eagle Club Auxiliary with Morris Mayor Chris Brown (far left) and Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson (far right) on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris and Julie Wilkinson, the city’s Business Development Director, thanked the families and businesses who participated in the Home for the Holidays House Walk for Charity last winter during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Wilkinson thanked the Frey, Bailey and Lewis families for opening their homes, along with the Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District for opening up the fire station to tours.

“This was really a labor of love, not just by (Chief Tracey Steffes), not just by the fire board, but also the staff and family of the staff,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said over 250 people went through the decorated fire station, and many showed up to the Eagles Hall for holiday tea after the tours.

“The house walk, itself, is a 30-year long tradition, and the city is proud to carry this forward,” Wilkinson said. “This is our third year hosting it, and we changed it up a little bit when we took over, Mayor (Chris) Brown style, and added some businesses, and that has been really well received.”

Wilkinson said going forward, it’ll be called the Holiday Home and Holiday Tour.

The House Walk raised over $5,000, which will be given back to the community for scholarships and charity.