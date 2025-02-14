February 14, 2025
Grundy County Board approves $315,328 for two new snow plows

By Michael Urbanec
The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Board approved the purchase of two new snow plows Tuesday night for a total cost of $315,328.

County Engineer Eric Gibson said the purchases were originally budgeted for $335,000, so the purchase came in a little under budget.

“We did some kind of maneuvering of our five year equipment plan,” Gibson said. “This was due to some information being shared by the trucking industry on some newer emissions type equipment that’ll be implemented in 2027. They’re expecting the overall size of the truck to increase, the cost of the truck to increase, and then the reliability of anything, any new systems in the first year, is going to have some impact.”

The county bought the snowplows from Kankakee Truck.

