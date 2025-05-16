Step inside a hot air balloon at the Morris library

The Morris Area Public Library is inviting the community to see what it’s like inside a hot air balloon from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21.

According to a Thursday news release, this interactive, family-friendly program features a partially inflated hot air balloon set up indoors that lets guests walk inside and take pictures. There will also be a live demonstration and Q&A session at 2 p.m. where patrons can learn how hot air balloons work.

This event is part of the library’s annual Summer Adventure Program. According to the news release, this year’s theme is Level Up, encouraging exploration, creativity and learning through fun and engaging activities.

“This is a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how hot air balloons function,” said Resa Mai, Director at the Morris Area Public Library. “We’re excited to bring this experience to our community as part of our Level Up summer programs.”

For more information, visit morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.