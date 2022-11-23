Shop Local: Pet supply store brings ‘passion for nutrition’ to Minooka

MINOOKA – Megan Kurzweil loves animals. While considering career paths, she knew she wanted to work with animals, but she also had a passion for nutrition. In November 2015, she combined her love of both and opened Forepaws in Minooka.

“At the time there were no nutritionally based pet supply stores in the area. I’ve always had a passion for nutrition and a bigger passion for animals, so I kind of blended the two,” Kurzweil said.

Forepaws is a local holistic pet supply shop that focuses on ensuring each animal is provided with not only nutrient-rich foods, but safe shampoos, toys and treats to maintain their overall health. The store is located at 453 S. Ridge Road in Minooka.

Forepaws, 453 S. Ridge Road in Minooka, carries hard-to-find pet food brands, such as Solid Gold, Victor, Northwest Naturals and Dr. Marty’s. Just as much thought and care are placed into essential items, carrying EarthBath shampoos, Mammoth toys and PetMate toys and grooming tools. The business also carries highly digestible treats and chews. (Maribeth Wilson)

“I am pretty picky about the brands that I carry. I highly research them before I will bring them into my store. I am all natural. I try very hard to do American-made brands, including American-sourced brands — corn-free, filler-free. I don’t do anything artificial — no artificial flavors, dyes, anything like that,” Kurzweil said.

Forepaws carries food brands, such as Solid Gold, Victor, Northwest Naturals, and Dr. Marty’s. Just as much thought and care are placed into essential items, carrying EarthBath shampoos, Mammoth toys, and PetMate toys and grooming tools. The business also carries highly digestible treats and chews.

Kurzweil said she believes in carrying top holistic brands because “animals should be fed and treated like they were like any other part of our family.”

Aside from stocking quality foods, essential items are available for most pets, including fish, reptiles and goats. Forepaws also provides a self-wash station for animals. The fee is $15 and includes Earthbath shampoos, towels, brushes, aprons and blow dryers.

Forepaws owner Megan Kurzweil said she believes in carrying top holistic brands because “animals should be fed and treated like they are any other part of our family.” (Maribeth Wilson)

The shop also offers low-cost vaccine clinics on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 2 to 6 p.m. by appointment only. To make an appointment, call or text 331-212-0836.

Forepaws works in conjunction with Grundy County Animal Control to provide cat adoptions and has helped adopt more than 100 cats since working with them.

“Forepaws in Minooka has been working in partnership with us for a little over a year now and it provides a wonderful opportunity to view the cats in more of a home environment and the public is able to interact with them more,” Grundy County Animal Control Director Melissa Lewis said. “We are very happy to have been able to form this partnership.”

Forepaws is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday. For more information, call 779-456-7899 or visit www.forepawspets.com.