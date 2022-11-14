Chamber Business Spotlight: LUSH Med Spa

MORRIS - The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry recently held a ribbon cutting welcoming new Chamber member LUSH MedSpa in downtown Morris.

LUSH offers physical and mental transformations through self-care service treatments. The MedSpa is located at 316 Liberty St. in Morris and is owned by Lisa Johnson.

“A MedSpa has a medically-licensed staff such as an RN or nurse practitioner performing services,” Johnson said. “Those special services include Botox injections, filler, chemical peels, micro-needling, and threads to name a few. We also have a licensed esthetician for facials and waxing.”

LUSH opened in June and offers services by appointment, which can be made online at mylushmedspa.com. A ribbon cutting with the Grundy County Chamber was held in September during the spa’s grand opening.

“Aesthetics are for everyone. Old-young, man-women,” Johnson said. “We love meeting people. Talking with you and treating you according to your needs is what we do. There are so many misconceptions, so if you have thought about having treatment – please don’t hesitate to come see us for a consult. We can make a treatment plan unique to you.”

Just a few months in, LUSH is already growing with a new location opening next month in Shorewood. Elegant Salon & Suites in Shorewood will open on Dec. 5. Services at both locations include Botox, dermal fillers, micro-needling, chemical peels, ear piercing, and more.

“Deciding to get an aesthetic treatment can be difficult. Lisa makes you feel comfortable to ask questions and make a decision that is right for you, without pressure. Everyone needs to prioritize self-care and LUSH is allowing our community to do that in downtown Morris,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

To make an appointment for a consultation or for more information call 815-513-4121 or visit mylushmedspa.com. As a Chamber member business LUSH MedSpa can now accept Chamber gift certificates.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.