Woman killed in Morris in shooting; suspect in custody

A woman was killed Thursday in a shooting at a Morris apartment complex, and a suspect has been apprehended, according to Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

Around 4:25 p.m., Thursday, Morris police were notified of a shooting in the 500 Block of Twilight Drive, according to Public Information Officer Stan Knudson.

The Morris Police Department, along with surrounding agencies, were able to track the suspect with the use of license-plate verification cameras, according to Knudson.

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley had advised people to shelter in place Thursday afternoon near the 2400 block of Twilight Drive, due to reports of an active shooter, but the advisory was lifted around 7 p.m.

A shelter in place alert was also issued to people living in Minooka, Coal City and Channahon.

City of Morris Public Information Officer, Stan Knudson, said that the crime scene include Lisbon Road, Ashton Road, Bedford Road and I-80.

Twilight Drive has been cordoned off by emergency personnel and is likely to remain closed for several hours.