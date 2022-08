Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley is advising people to shelter in place in the 2400 block of Twilight Drive due to reports of an active shooter.

City of Morris Public Information Officer, Stan Knudson, stated that the main areas of concern include Lisbon Road, Ashton Road, Bedford Road and I-80.

There have not been any confirmed reports of injuries at this time. The situation is active.

Twilight Drive is cordoned off by emergency personal.

This investigation is ongoing, check back for updates.