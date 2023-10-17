Morris approves $5.25 million plan for new public works building

The City of Morris will soon have a brand new, $5.25 million public works facility to replace the over 50-year-old building.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said a new building, which will be located near Gun Club and Ashley Road, near the sewer treatment facility.

“It’s long overdue,” Brown said. “Public works has needed around here for a long time. There’s a lot of mold. There’s a lot of snakes and I could go on and on.”

Brown said the current building was built in a flood plane years ago and a lot of the trucks are kept outdoors, which takes a toll on them.

The city chose Narvick Brothers as the general contractor and construction manager for the project, and approved the layout as part of the meeting.

The building will be made of cinderblock, and it will meet all the needs of the Public Works department. It is 30,000 square feet and expandable if the need for that arises in the future.

The bid also came in about $1 million under the expected budget. The project should be finished in 2025.