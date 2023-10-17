October 17, 2023
LyondellBasell donates $20,000 to Morris for water stations

By Michael Urbanec
(From left) Megan Borchers from LyondellBasell, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, and LyondellBasell Site Manager Mike Middleton. (Michael Urbanec)

LyondellBasell, a manufacturer at 8805 Tabler Rd. in Morris, has donated $20,000 to the City of Morris for the installation of water bottle filling stations at city parks.

Mayor Chris Brown thanked LyondellBasell for working with the city for the last few years, and for the generous grant that will help purchase water stations like the one in lower Goold Park.

“We want to support sustainability efforts,” said LyondellBasell Site Manager Mike Middleton. “So, we thought water bottle stations will pass along to the rest of your parks and recreation.”

Middleton said the company supports many different things like healthcare, environmental responsibility and workforce development, and he said this will help raise the quality of life for people in Morris.

