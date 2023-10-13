Grundy County Transit fare cards price increases from $30 to $40

The Grundy County Transit System announced that effective Monday, Oct. 30, fare cards will increase in price from $30 to $40.

Those who bought $30 fare cards can be used until they are used up.

The new card will have punches listed as worth $2 instead of $1.

The Grundy County Transit System provides public transportation for residents and guests of Grundy County and areas in Joliet three times per day, with services running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. All Grundy Transit System Vehicles are equipped with lifts, so the fleet is entirely accessible.

Those with questions can call 815-941-6769.