Grundy County Health Department reminds residents that Medicare enrollment begins Sunday

The Grundy County Health Department is reminding residents that the Medicare Open Enrollment period begins on Sunday.

Medicare beneficiaries have from Sunday through Thursday, Dec. 7 to review health coverage options and make changes that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Details of Medicare health and drug plans may change from year to year, including cost, coverage and which providers or pharmacies are considered in-network. Medicare Open Enrollment period is an opportunity to review, compare, choose and change Medicare health and prescription drug plans for the coming calendar year.

For more information, visit medicare.gov.

To schedule an appointment to review options and potentially change plans, call 815-941-3121. In-person appointments are available through Dec. 7.