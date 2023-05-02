Morris received over $18 million in grants, eyes park updates for future

Morris has received over $18 million in grants over the last few years for city improvements, and more improvements to parks are coming.

Mayor Chris Brown shared a review of the city’s last fiscal year with the City Council Monday morning, where he said the city’s general fund revenues are $2.5 million above budget estimates and expenses are $1.5 million under the budget estimates.

“The City of Morris stands at an exciting crossroads,” Brown said. “As we stand here this morning, a new water tower is under construction to the north, and the fire department has broken ground across the street to the west.”

There are new housing developments under way, as well, and a YMCA being built at 2200 Dupont Avenue. This pairs with the many park projects like Westside Park, which will have ball fields, a skate park, pickleball courts and a playground.

The Westside Park project is made possible thanks to a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition Development grant Morris received from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Brown said McKinley Park, at 504 McKinley St., will be the next on the city’s list for a remodel. Its current plan has a new basketball court, pickleball courts, batting cages and playground equipment.

“Improving our parks and our residents’ quality of life will continue to be a top priority for our administration,” Brown said. “The future outdoor spaces and facilities will be unrecognizable after our work is completed.”

Other parks set to be improved include Goodwill Park, which should begin this fall. Brown said last March that McKinley Park could be done by 2024 or 2025.