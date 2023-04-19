Hastings edges Wynn out by three votes in Morris High board election

Morris Community High School Board member Scot Hastings will keep his seat after all, now that the official Grundy County election results from April 4 have been finalized.

Hastings edges out Jeffrey Wynn by three votes, 765-762, after the unofficial results posted back on election day had Wynn obtaining a seat by a vote of 752-742.

Lynn Vermillion, an incumbent board member, retained her seat with a high of 1,048 votes and both incumbents are joined by Judith Miller, who obtained the second most votes at 922.

Wynn said he was up by 10, and now he’s down by three, and that’s just how things go sometimes.

“It’s over,” Wynn said. “The Lord has other plans for me and I’m happy with that. I’m sure that God’s got other plans he would rather me do, so I look at it that way. I’m all right with that.”

The two incumbents and Miller will be sworn in at the board meeting on Monday, May 8.