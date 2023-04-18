Morris Council passes ordinances in anticipation of YMCA construction beginning soon

Construction on the long-planned, $18 million YMCA facility in Morris could begin soon, and Chief Operating Officer Missey Durkin said there will be a groundbreaking before the summer begins.

Aiding that along Monday evening was the Morris City Council, who passed a series of ordinances that Mayor Chris Brown said will help the YMCA get ready for construction.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Guy Christianson, with the YMCA. “We appreciate everything the council has done over the years, and we appreciate all those that have worked hard to get us to this point. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The ordinances approved allow for the infrastructure to be built for the Grand Oaks Subdivision, which Brown said will be about 10 duplexes near the new YMCA.

A fourth ordinance grants the YMCA a conditional use to operate athletic fields, a community and recreation center, and a hospital in an R-3 zoning district.

“We’ve been open for just about eight years with the community and a few decades when you think about us as a Y without walls,” Durkin said. “So to see that response from the city council, it was very meaningful and we’re super excited to deliver on this.”

Durkin said the new YMCA will be a full-facility YMCA with a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a wellness center, a demonstration teaching kitchen, multipurpose rooms, child-watch spaces and a collaborative partnership with Morris Hospital, who will be under the same roof sharing about 9,000 square feet of the approximately 60,000 square foot building.