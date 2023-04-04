Election day arrives in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY – Grundy County residents had the opportunity to vote for school boards, village presidents, and the Joliet Junior College board.

Morris residents had the opportunity to elect new city council positions during the Feb. 28 Republican primary election. The 4th Ward will have a new representative, James “Jim” Black. Duane Wolfe, the incumbent in the Fourth Ward was beaten by Black 192 to 149 votes. Alex Clubb, the incumbent in the 3rd Ward won a challenge from Jeffery Wachowski 109 votes to 58.

Neither Clubb or Black will face Democratic challengers on Tuesday. Republican Alderman Jake Duvick, 1st Ward, and Dean Tambling, 2nd Ward, ran unopposed.

The Coal City municipal positions of a village president and village clerk are up for reelection on Tuesday, as are three of the city’s six trustees.

Current Village President Terry Halliday did not seek reelection this term. He told the Morris Herald-News in a March 2023 interview, he has enjoyed his eight years as mayor and 16 years as a trustee, but that it is time to step down and let another person fill the role.

The Morris Herald-News sent questionnaires to the candidates running for school boards in Grundy County, we received 10 from the 56 candidates on the ballot.

Voter Turnout

Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson said voter turnout for a consolidated election was typical – about 10-12%, In 2021, the turnout rate was 10%, and in 2019 it was a little over 13%.

Out of the 34,748 potential voters in Grundy County, about 4,000 came out to vote. Early voting accounted for 503 ballots, along with another 3,200 vote-by-mail, 1,700 of which have not been received yet.

Numbers won’t be official for two weeks, while the county clerk’s office waits for additional mail-in ballots to come in.

Check out the unofficial April 4 election results online at https://www.shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/ .