Early voting for April 4 election begins in Grundy County March 10

MORRIS – Grundy County Clerk, Kay Olson, would like to remind voters that Early Voting for the upcoming April 4 Consolidated Election, begins Friday, March 10, and runs through Monday, April 3.

Offices to be elected include Municipal District offices, Fire Protection District Trustees, Park District Commissioners, Library District Trustees, Unit School District Board Members, Grade School Board Members, High School Board Members, Community College Trustees, and Regional Board of School Trustees.

Early Voting takes place at the County Clerk’s Office, located in the Grundy County Courthouse at 111 E. Washington St. in Morris.

Early voting hours are Mon. - Fri., March 10 - April 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additional Early Voting hours:

Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please note: Cellphones are NOT allowed inside Courthouse

Voters wishing to cast a Vote by Mail ballot in the upcoming Consolidated Election should contact the County Clerk’s Office at 815-941-3222, #1 to obtain the necessary application, or they may find the application under ‘Election information’, on the Grundy County website at www.grundycountyil.gov. No excuse is needed to vote by mail, and voters are encouraged to apply as early as possible to make sure they receive their ballot in time to vote. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day and received at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office within 14 days after Election Day. The last day a ballot may be mailed is Thursday, March 30, 2023. Voters with questions or wanting more information should contact the Grundy County Clerk at 815-941-3222, #1, or email elections@grundycountyil.gov.