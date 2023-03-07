Morris Warriors Varsity and Lightweight tackle teams honored at Morris City Council meeting

MORRIS –The Morris Warriors Varsity and Lightweight tackle teams were recognized during Monday’s City Council meeting on their runner-up finishes in the 2022 Illinois 8 Youth Tackle Football Super Bowl.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown congratulated both teams on their successful seasons and called them up for a photo.

The Morris Warrior Lightweights finished their season with a record 9-2 and were runners-up in the I8 Youth Football Super Bowl against Minooka. (Maribeth Wilson)

Vice President of Morris Warrior Association and Head Varsity Coach Brock Babington said that the team worked hard this year to defend their Super Bowl championship.

“We’ve been blessed with hardworking kids, our program has always been at a high level. We played Wilmington, an amazing group of athletes and we got beat, the final score was 14-12. Both of our losses this season were to Wilmington,” he said.

The Morris Warriors Varsity finished with a record of 9-2 and were runners-up in the I8 Youth Football Super Bowl against Wilmington on Nov. 5, 2022. (Maribeth Wilson)

Babington said that part of his job as a coach is to prepare them for the next level and they were successful.

“I feel like our staff, not only myself but the coaches have trained them to play very high-division football, and we have been able to get them to not only be good football players but good men as well,” he said.