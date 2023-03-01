Changes coming to Morris City Council as Jim Black beats incumbent Duane Wolfe

MORRIS – The Morris City Council will see some changes after Tuesday’s Primary Election, prior to April’s Consolidated election, the 4th Ward will have a new representative, Jim Black.

Duane Wolfe, the incumbent in the Fourth Ward was beaten by challenger James “Jim” Black 192 to 149 votes.

Black said he wanted to thank the citizens of the 4th Ward for getting out and supporting him. He also thanked Duane Wolf for his public service to the city of Morris for 20 years.

Wolfe said that it had been an honor to serve the Fourth Ward for 20 years and congratulated everyone who won their elections.

“I ran a good campaign and I did what I could do. It’s too bad. But, I really enjoyed being an alderman,” he said.

Alex Clubb, the incumbent in the 3rd Ward won a challenge from Jeffery Wachowski 109 votes to 58.

“I am very happy people came out to support me and I look forward to working hard the next 4 years to make the east side and Morris a great place to live,” Clubb said.

Wachowski said he wished Clubb the best of luck and said he appreciated everyone who came out to support him.

Neither Clubb nor Black will face Democratic challengers in April. Republican Alderman Jake Duvick, 1st Ward, and Dean Tambling, 2nd Ward, also will run unopposed in the April election and retain their seats, barring any unforeseen outcomes.

Voter Turnout

Morris was the only municipality in Grundy to hold a primary election on Tuesday, with all other governing bodies in the county being non-partisan or did have contested primaries this year.

Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson said voter turnout for a primary municipal election was typical- about ten percent. Out of the approximately 4,000 potential voters in the two wards where candidates were on the ballots, about 508 came out to vote. Early voting accounted for 290 ballots, along with another 140 vote-by-mail, 25 of which have not been received yet.

Numbers won’t be official for two weeks, while the county clerk’s office waits for additional mail-in ballots to come in.

Olson said the clerks’ office hopes to start early voting in the April consolidated election by March 10, barring any unforeseen outcomes.