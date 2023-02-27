The Primary Election is Tuesday: Here’s who’s on the ballot in Morris

MORRIS – The 2023 primary election is Tuesday and early voting already has begun in the 3rd and 4th wards in Morris.

All four of Morris’ City Council wards are on the ballot in April’s consolidated election, with one open seat per district. For Tuesday’s Republican primary election, only Wards 3 and 4 are contested. The winner of the primary election will determine who will be seated on the council.

In the 3rd Ward, Republican incumbent Alderman Alex Clubb will face Republican newcomer Jeff Wachowski.

Clubb said he choose to rerun for his position to make a difference in the community.

“I want to see our parks shiny and new. I want to see our infrastructure fixed as well as the removal of the paper mill and other outdated, dangerous buildings,” he said.

Wachowski said he wanted to run for the council because he has “a passion for being involved to be involved with making Morris and the 3rd Ward a great place to raise a family.”

The 4th Ward will see incumbent Republican Duane Wolfe against newcomer Republican Jim Black.

Black said he choose to run because he “believes in term limits” and Wolfe is currently running for his sixth term. Another concern for him is a lack of transparency.

“I want to bring a conservative voice to the city council that will vote his conscience and for the best interests of the residents of the 4th Ward. I will not be anyone’s yes man. I will bring true conservative spending principles to the council by not voting to increase the salaries of aldermen, unlike my opponent,” he said.

Wolfe said that his experience is one of the many reasons he has chosen to run for reelection.

“I am always available to address people’s concerns. Making the city a unique place to live is very important to me. I believe in keeping taxes at an affordable level for all residents. Expanding Morris is important to me, but it must be done at a controlled rate, he said.

Grundy County Clerk Kay Olsen said A temporary polling place change is in effect for this election only. Voting will take place on Election Day, Feb 28, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St., Morris, from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. For information, visit grundycountyil.gov.