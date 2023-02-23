February 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris City Council recognizes Morris Chief’s Lightweight Tackle Football Team

By Shaw Local News Network
The Morris Chief’s Lightweight Tackle football players were recognized Tuesday night for their successful season and finishing as runner-up in the 2022 Illinois Valley Youth Tackle Superbowl.

MORRIS – The Morris Chief’s Lightweight Tackle football players were recognized Tuesday night for their successful season and finishing as runner-up in the 2022 Illinois Valley Youth Tackle Superbowl.

The team competed in the Illinois Valley Youth Tackle Superbowl on Nov. 5, 2022, and lost to St. Ann 12-6 after triple over time.

Mayor Chris Brown offered his congratulations on behalf of the community.

“Congrats guys. It is always exciting when the kids do so well. I know we have the two teams and they both did pretty well, so that’s exciting,” he said.

