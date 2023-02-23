Morris City Council recognizes Morris Chief’s Lightweight Tackle Football Team

MORRIS – The Morris Chief’s Lightweight Tackle football players were recognized Tuesday night for their successful season and finishing as runner-up in the 2022 Illinois Valley Youth Tackle Superbowl.

The team competed in the Illinois Valley Youth Tackle Superbowl on Nov. 5, 2022, and lost to St. Ann 12-6 after triple over time.

Mayor Chris Brown offered his congratulations on behalf of the community.

“Congrats guys. It is always exciting when the kids do so well. I know we have the two teams and they both did pretty well, so that’s exciting,” he said.