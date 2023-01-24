Morris man charged with aggravated domestic battery

MORRIS – A Morris man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after allegedly “strangling” and punching a female household member, according to court records.

William Lardi, 43, is accused of intentionally strangling a female household member by grabbing her around her neck and applying pressure, preventing her from breathing on or about December 28, 2022, in Grundy County, according to court documents.

Records state, Lardi allegedly “punched her about her face and/ or body.”

Lardi remains in the Grundy County Jail on a $20,000 bond.