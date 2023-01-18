January 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Chicago man charged with aggravated domestic battery in Morris

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Raheem Kells

Raheem Kells (Provided by Grundy County Sheriff's Department)

MORRIS – A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery of a female family member after he allegedly strangled her at her home in Morris.

Raheem Kells, 22, was arrested by the Morris Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, at 3:19 p.m. after police responded to a disturbance call at the residence, according to police.

Court records said Kells grabbed a female household member “around the neck with both hands applying pressure preventing [her] from breathing.” Kells then allegedly “struck” her and “pushed her onto the bed”.

Kells is being held at Grundy County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

