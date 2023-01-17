Election 2023: Morris City Council 4th Ward candidates talk taxes, and development projects

MORRIS – Voters in Morris’ 4th Ward will be asked in next month’s primary election to decide which candidates will represent them on the City Council, amid a period of high inflation and a recent proposal for new rental communities that has some residents on alert.

All four of Morris’ City Council wards are on the ballot in next month’s primary, with one open seat per district. For the Republican primary election, only wards 3 and 4 are contested. The winner of the primary election will determine who will be seated on the council.

Duane Wolfe, a 4th Ward incumbent, said he believes in keeping taxes at an affordable level for all residents.

“When conscientious spending is the top priority, then taxes should not have to be raised,” he said.

Wolfe’s opponent Jim Black said newly developed warehouses have increased the city’s tax base and revenue and the taxes should reflect that.

“I would work to lower the property tax rate so residents see their actual dollar amount of real estate taxes paid to the city decrease,” he said.

In November, the Morris City Council denied a rezoning request for a proposed rental community that many residents believed would adversely affect the 4th Ward. Two companies, Domera Development, and O’Driscroll Builders Co., attempted to rezone the property from Single Family Residence District to three-and four-unit resident districts. The rezoning would have allowed for the construction of 56 rental units.

Black said that although the proposed rental was turned down, most large low-income rental developments would have a harmful impact and would be a net loss for the city.

“We already have enough low-income housing in the Fourth Ward, and it is evident the residents in the 4th Ward are not in favor of more,” he said.

Wolfe said he was listening to all the requests concerning the development of rental communities.

Both Wolfe and Black agreed that some form of development is inevitable, but it is the council’s responsibility to ensure that expansion is controlled.

“If handled correctly, expansion could be a good thing for Morris. Expansion cannot happen overnight and Morris needs to ensure that it keeps its small-town charm. The city needs to make sure that it can keep up with new growth,” Black said.

“I believe for our city to be viable it must encourage some form of expansion,” Wolfe said.

Black said the expansion will come with obstacles and the council will need to work with local school districts and ensure new residents are an important part of the community.

“Working with local school districts to verify they can keep up with any influx of new students from expansion, " Black said. " One action the city can take to motivate steady growth is encouraging new home development. This would make new residents an invested part of the community and enhance property values.”

Early voting for the Feb. 28, Republican Primary begins this Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Grundy County Courthouse for more information and hours visit, https://www.grundycountyil.gov/