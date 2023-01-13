Jim Black, Morris City Council 2023 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: James “Jim” Black

What Office are you seeking? Morris City Council, Fourth Ward Alderman

What offices, if any have you previously held? Current Saratoga 3 Republican Precinct Committeeman

City: Morris

Occupation: Retired Business Manager of Black & Black Lawyers, Coachlite Apartments and Jefferson West Apartments

Education: Associate’s degree from Joliet Junior College, Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Lewis University

Political Affiliation: Republican

Campaign Website: N/A

Why do you want to be on the Morris City Council?

I want to be on the Morris City Council for many reasons. The first reason is because I believe in term limits. My opponent is running for his sixth term, and to me, that is four terms too many. When elected, I promise to serve for no more than two terms, which is eight years.

The second reason is I love the City of Morris. I grew up here, got married here, worked here, and raised my family here. I want to see Morris become better for generations to come.

Third, I want to bring a conservative voice to the city council that will vote his conscience and for the best interests of the residents of the Fourth Ward. I will not be anyone’s yes man. I will bring true conservative spending principles to the council by not voting to increase the salaries of aldermen, unlike my opponent.

What experience do you offer residents that can help improve Morris?

I worked for 30 years as a business manager of Black & Black Lawyers and managed apartment buildings and commercial property. I prepared budgets, got work done within budgets, and took care of clients and tenants. In government, you are to serve the people and satisfy them. I believe my experience and successes in the private sector will enable me to work well in city government. Now that I am retired, I will dedicate myself to being an alderman and serving the residents of the Fourth Ward.

If you think residents don’t pay enough in taxes what should be increased and what should the city do with the extra revenue?

I believe residents already pay enough in taxes. With all the newly developed warehouses in areas the city has annexed, the city’s tax base and revenue are increasing. Thus, I would work to lower the property tax rate, so residents see their actual dollar amount of real estate taxes paid to the city decrease.

The current administration has focused on growing the downtown area and improving the park districts. Is this a good use of government funds, and if elected would you continue to focus on the downtown area? How so?

I want to continue to grow the downtown. The downtown area is the hub of the city. The majority of the small businesses are downtown. In terms of funding, the use of government funds to grow the downtown is good within reason. If the city is receiving grants or using TIF money for developments, that is acceptable, but increasing taxes is not the way.

As for the parks, I want the city to continue its focus on improving our parks. Parks are great for people of all ages. The city has applied for grants to improve our parks, and this is a great start. One area I would like the city to explore is making a green space/park where the paper mill used to be. I think this would be a great use of government funds to improve the community.

Morris recently has seen development companies wanting to build affordable rental communities. What impact do you think large development companies would have on the city and do you see it as a net gain or loss?

Specifically for the Fourth Ward, I think large low-income rental developments would have a harmful impact on the city and would be a net loss. I have talked to many residents that live in the area where Domera wanted to put their 56-unit low-income housing development, and the neighborhood is against it. Their proposal was turned down, but they are going to keep trying to develop that property. I am against any large multi-family or low-income development that Domera will try to put in the Fourth Ward. We already have enough low-income housing in the Fourth Ward, and it is evident the residents in the Fourth Ward are not in favor of more.

Morris has seen an increase in both violent crime and drug activity within the last year, what actions can be taken to support local residents and prevent these crimes from happening?

One thing that can be done to combat violent crime is more community policing efforts. Having officers walk around neighborhoods during the spring, summer, and fall and getting to know the residents would result in mutually beneficial relationships. Residents would feel more comfortable telling authorities about suspicious activity, and the police could offer helpful tips to keep areas secure. As to drug activity, there can be a bigger push from the city to help people become aware of treatment options. There are many resources that people are not aware of and helping those in need become aware of treatment options is a good start.

The city continues to develop and the Chicago metro area’s expansion continues to creep toward Morris. Do you think this will be good or bad for the city? What actions should be taken to encourage growth or slow it down?

If handled correctly, expansion could be a good thing for Morris. Expansion cannot happen overnight, and Morris needs to ensure that it keeps its small-town charm. The city needs to make sure that it can keep up with any new growth. This includes working with local school districts to verify they can keep up with any influx of new students from expansion. One action the city can take to motivate steady growth is encouraging new home development. This would make new residents an invested part of the community and enhance property values.

Morris experienced an industrial fire in 2021, that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 residents and resulted in a multimillion-dollar cleanup. What did the administration handle correctly during that time and what do you think was mishandled? Moving forward, what steps can the city council take to prevent something like this from happening again?

On the whole, I think the city did a good job in handling this disaster. One area the city could have done better in was letting the evacuees know there was a chance it could be several days before they could return home. Many families did not grab all the necessities they needed when they left, and better communication of the possible evacuation timeline could have helped.

One thing the city council could do to prevent something like this from happening again is to require yearly inspections of warehouse/storage facilities by the fire department. Nobody knew what was being stored in the old paper mill, and having an inspection before the fact could have prevented this from happening.

Do you support government transparency and what are your thoughts on the Freedom of Information Act?

I believe government transparency is very important. This is an area the city could do a better job. The city recently spent $144,000 on audio/visual equipment for the city council room and one of the meeting rooms. You would think after spending that much money, the city would live stream city council meetings on the internet for people to watch that cannot make it to the meetings. I have talked to many residents in the Fourth Ward that would like to be able to watch meetings online, and this is something I am going to make happen. Also, with transparency, whenever there is a job opening to work for the city, I would like for those jobs to be posted on the city’s website. The city recently spent money on updating the website, and this would be an easy task to handle. I would also like the monthly bills to be posted on the city’s website so the public can see them without filing a FOIA request.

As for the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), I am a big proponent of this. Citizens deserve to know what is going on in city government, and sometimes a FOIA request is necessary to get the required information. However, I think the city can do a better job of making some of this information available on its website so there is no need to file a FOIA request. Monthly financial information, meeting minutes for all of the committees, and many other things should be publicly available without the need to file a FOIA request, and I am going to make this happen. Let the public see how our tax dollars are being spent.