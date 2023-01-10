Grundy Bank presents on identifying and avoiding scams

MORRIS – Grundy Bank employees visited The Gardens at Park Pointe and presented on “Safe Banking for Seniors” which was focused on Identifying and Avoiding Scams. 1 in 5 seniors is a victim of financial exploitation. There are different types of scams which include family imposters, government imposters, money mules, romance, tech support, lottery scam, and more.

“The presentation was very informative and well presented. The speakers were professional and had a great interaction with the audience. We appreciate Grundy Bank providing this education service to our community,” said Greg Mialkowski, Campus Marketing Director with The Gardens at Park Pointe.

Some of the topics discussed were what is a scam, the pattern of fraud, how scammers find you, types of scams, barriers against scams, blocking scammers, and how your financial institution can help.

“It’s so hard to see someone get scammed, especially the elderly. These scammers pull on the heartstrings and are highly skilled at their trade and then use that to their advantage to take your money away,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank

For more information on how you can protect yourself and loved ones, visit aba.com/consumers.