Endangered man, 42, reported missing in Morris

MORRIS – A 42-year-old Morris man was reported missing last month after a family member reported they had not seen or heard from him.

The Morris Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for, Samuel (Sam) J. Jenkins, who was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue jeans on November 23. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Police said, Jenkins, is currently homeless and is known to have mental health issues, which puts him at risk. He has not accessed his money in over a month.

Deputy Chief Paul Burke said Jenkins is not in any trouble they are looking to check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or who has recent contact with Jenkins is asked to contact Burke at 815-942-1158.