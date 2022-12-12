The city of Morris denies an application for proposed rental community

MORRIS — The Morris City Council denied a rezoning request for a proposed rental community on Parklake Drive during Nov. 5 council meeting.

The two companies, Domera Development, and O’Driscroll Builders Company, were looking to rezone the property from Single Family Residence District to three and four-unit resident Districts.

The rezoning would have allowed for the construction of 56 rental units. The Morris Planning Commission recommended a denial of the project last month and also heard from several concerned residents.

Chris Franklin, a Saratoga teacher, and Morris resident addressed her concerns at the meeting in August regarding the density of the area, the high traffic volume, and the rising number of children attending Saratoga if the development were approved.

“I am very concerned about the density, we moved to Lynwood and we put a lot of money into our duplex we just remodeled. The traffic is horrible. To sit on my front porch and watch the cars go flying, it is used as a race track. So, I can’t imagine if you’re adding all these people what’s it going to be like,” Franklin said.

“The other thing I am concerned about is the school and we’re pretty much maxed. So, I don’t know if that has ever been addressed with Saratoga School,” she said.

Avlon at Morris would have been geared toward residents seeking two-to-three-bedroom homes who earn an annual income of $40,000 to $60,000. The plans include a community center and a small playground area.

Nathan Joseph, a managing member for Domera Development out of Brookhaven, Georgia, said the city of Morris has a need for affordable housing, and he was disappointed “by the denial and the city’s lack of interest in collaborating.”

“When we initially began pursuing this development, we received a fair amount of interest from and dialogue with the city. At that time I was advised by Mayor Brown and city staff in a meeting last December that a development consisting of townhomes or duplexes, which are allowed under the denied R-3A zoning, maybe a good fit for the site on Parklake Drive,” Joseph said in an email. " Coincidentally or not, the dialogue from the city waned markedly after our discussing the affordability components of the development.”

The development received an allocation of tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority in exchange for renting primarily to the prescribed income demographic of $40,000 to $60,000 a year.

Mayor Chris Brown said multiple aldermen had heard from constituents who did not want the zoning changed to multifamily.

“I think they were pretty clear and we didn’t see a need for a multi-family unit over there,” Brown said.

The council denied the rezoning request 7-0.

Joseph said that he was not surprised the rezoning request was denied and maintains a townhome-style development under the denied R-3A zoning would have been an excellent fit for the city, but with the strategy no longer a viable option, they will proceed with an alternative development plan.

The alternative development will include mostly single-family homes developed across fifteen acres in the fourth ward, according to Joseph.

“The homes will be built but lack the high-end finishes the development could afford, should the rezoning have been approved. This denied rezoning request is just another obstacle for which we are fortunate to have a solution in our alternative development plan,” Joseph said.

“Now that we have a clear direction, we are proceeding expeditiously toward closing and intend to begin moving residents into their new homes in about a year. The development will be well managed and an asset to the community for the long term,” he said.